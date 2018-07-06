Politics

Lawyers: Manafort In Solitary Confinement As He Awaits Trial

Posted: Jul 06, 2018 03:13 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2018 03:13 PM CDT

WASHINGTON (AP) - Lawyers for Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, say their client has been in solitary confinement as he awaits trial on financial charges.
    
The lawyers say Manafort is locked in a jail cell in Virginia for 23 hours a day and has been in solitary confinement because the facility can't guarantee his safety.
    
Manafort was jailed last month after a federal judge revoked his house arrest over allegations of witness tampering in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.
    
His lawyers are asking a federal appeals court to overturn the judge's order and release him under certain conditions as he awaits trial later this month in Alexandria, Virginia, and later in Washington, D.C.
    
They say his detention makes it "effectively impossible" for Manafort to prepare for trial.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates