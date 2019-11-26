1  of  49
Lawyer: McGahn ruling doesn’t extend to Bolton, deputy

Politics

by: ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
John Bolton

FILE – In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, former national security adviser John Bolton gestures while speakings at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. They are the ghosts of the House impeachment hearings. Vice President Mike Pence. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Energy Secretary Rick Perry. Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. And perhaps most tantalizingly, the mustachioed John Bolton, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Bolton’s attorney is suggesting that a court order directing former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify to Congress has no bearing on whether his client and another ex-national security official will appear.

Charles Cooper issued a statement Tuesday, a day after a federal judge ruled that McGahn must comply with a subpoena related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Cooper represents Bolton, the former national security adviser, and Bolton’s former deputy, Charles Kupperman.

Kupperman has sued, seeking a court order on whether he must comply with a congressional subpoena in the impeachment inquiry or White House instructions that he not appear.

Cooper said Kupperman would continue to pursue his lawsuit. His statement didn’t explicitly mention Bolton, but Cooper has previously said Bolton could be added to the case.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that McGahn is former White House counsel.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

