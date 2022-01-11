Lawmakers react to Gov. Noem’s State of State Address

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News spoke with lawmakers following Governor Kristi Noem’s State of the State Address today.

“I know that we have a great opportunity because of the federal funding that is coming into the state to really expand things such as infrastructure for affordable housing, so I was excited to hear that focus on that, I do feel that there is a lot of emphasis on some social issues that have already been addressed,” said Sen. Red Dawn Foster (D).

“One of the things that I was watching for were the things related to education which is absolutely huge. Tribal history, because as the new co-chair for tribal relations committee, it’s something that we’re watching, tribal history in our private schools and how that can be implemented” said Rep. Tamara St. John (R).

Tuesday was the first legislative day of the session; there are 38 days scheduled that last until the last Monday of March.