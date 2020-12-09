Lawmakers react to Gov. Noem’s budget address

KELOLAND News caught up with a couple of lawmakers to get their take on the governor’s address today.

“I think we would like to see a 3% across the board increase for teacher pay for state employees for community support providers. We’re concerned about the number of people who’ve been uninsured, unable to get unemployment insurance and to see enhancements in that program,” Sen. Reynold Nesiba (D) said.

“Due to our governor’s leadership, our economy is good, our people are healthy, and our people have retained freedom,” Rep. Sue Peterson (R) said.