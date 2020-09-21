Law school dean talks on the future of the Supreme Court

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This weekend KELOLAND News spoke with the USD Knudson School of Law dean about Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy and what the future of the Supreme Court could look like.

As we move into the nomination process to fill her seat, Neil Fulton expects it to be a controversial environment.

“I think it’s bad for the country in that a point of unity, the rule of law, kind of becomes just like every other forum of political battle. So, people lose a little bit of confidence in the Court, they lose a little bit of confidence in the legal process and it becomes a place to tear us apart as opposed to unite us as a nation and I think that’s just very negative,” Fulton said.