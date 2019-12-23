Klobuchar hopes to build momentum by blanketing Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO/CNN/AP) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is coming to South Dakota on Monday.

It’s been whirlwind few days for the 2020 Presidential hopeful who is trying to position herself a more experienced moderate than Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who is gaining in Iowa polling.

The Sioux Falls visit comes after a Los Angeles debate where she gave a shout-out to the Mount Rushmore state and a 27-county bus tour in Iowa, much of it in rural and conservative northwest Iowa.

After the debate, Minnesota’s senior senator raise more than $1 million in 24 hours.

Klobuchar has been frustrated by Buttigieg’s improbable rise in Iowa, where the two are fighting for the same moderate slice of the electorate by showcasing their Midwestern roots. Klobuchar, 59, has been elected to the U.S. Senate three times from Minnesota, Iowa’s northern neighbor; Buttigieg, 37, has served two terms as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, a city of about 100,000 people.

Buttigieg referred to the “friendly fire” Friday night as he campaigned in Nevada.

“You go on Twitter and you go on the news and if feels like getting punched in the face all the time. Especially when you actually run,” he said, getting laughs from crowd.

Klobuchar has picked up steam in Iowa in recent weeks, using a combination of humor and the argument that she has a record of getting things done. She’s also cited her electoral track record in Minnesota, where she’s won in Republican areas, and argued she’d run big enough margins to help Democrats win seats down the ticket.

Iowa’s first in the nation caucus is Feb. 3.

Klobuchar, however, is taking a break from Iowa, for a few minutes at least, as she crosses the border into South Dakota.

The event is at the Sioux Falls home of former U.S. Attorney Brendan Johnson. According to the campaign’s website, the meet-and-greet begins at 11 a.m.

Klobuchar is the first 2020 presidential candidate to visit South Dakota, a state which President Donald Trump carried in 2016 with a nearly 30-percent margin of victory.

The state, which only has 19 of the nearly 4,000 delegates at the Democratic National Convention, will have its primary on June 2, 2020.

The South Dakota Democratic Party shared the event with its supporters and made clear it wasn’t an endorsement.

“The South Dakota Democratic Party does not endorse candidates before the primary,” the party said.

