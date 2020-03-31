KELOLAND News exclusive: Sen. Thune shares update on his health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — U.S. Senator John Thune says he’s feeling much better after experiencing flu-like symptoms last week while in Washington, D.C.

The Senator flew back to South Dakota as a precautionary measure and got tested for COIVD-19. The test came back negative last Friday.

Tuesday afternoon, KELOLAND News spoke exclusively with the senator from his basement via FaceTime.

He says he is still able to work and correspond with constituents using technology, but wants to keep his distance from people right now.

“I have to tell you this is a hard job for me at least. I’m a social person; my job requires a lot of interaction so this is certainly a challenge, but it’s no different than the challenge every South Dakotan is dealing with right now,” Thune said.

While his COVID-19 test was negative, he is staying in the basement of his Sioux Falls home as a precaution.