DES MOINES, IOWA -- A Polk County judge has ruled against John Deere in their request to limit picketing by striking employees outside their gates, allowing the protests to continue.

The company requested the injunction last week, asking a judge to limit the number of picketers allowed outside the plant. They argued that the picketers were interfering with traffic into the plant and intruding on private property. Attorneys representing the UAW employees said that all of the picketing activities were in line with federal labor laws. On Tuesday the judge agreed.