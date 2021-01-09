Johnson pushing to keep SCOTUS Justices to nine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson (R) is proposing a bill that would put an amendment into the United States Constitution to set the Supreme Court at having nine justices, which is the current number. Johnson says there is talk going around the Capitol of moving the number of justices to 13.

“We have tried to keep our Supreme Court somewhat above the partisan fray and I think it would just be absurd if the size of the Supreme Court ping-pongs up and down every two years based on who has seized control of the House and the Senate. That is not how our founders envisioned it and that is not how we should be conducting business today,” Johnson said.

The Senate now has a 50-50 balance of power, but Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is set to break ties. Democrats also enjoy a majority in the House of Representatives.