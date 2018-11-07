Johnson Eager To Get Started In Congress

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - It wasn't just a new governor that South Dakotans chose Tuesday.

Dusty Johnson has won the race for South Dakota's only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. KELOLAND's Dan Santella spoke to him about what's next.

Dan Santella: I'm here with Congressman-elect Dusty Johnson. What happens now? You've won this race, what happens now?

Dusty Johnson: Well you start to figure out how you can get effective for South Dakota, and do it quickly. That's going to require hiring a good staff, people who love South Dakota, people who want to work hard every single day. It means trying to get placed on committees. I want to get on the ag committee, I want to get on the transportation committee. Those committees mean something to the state, but it's also about introducing myself to some of the members of Congress. People are going to want my vote for speaker. But I will say this -- nobody is going to earn my vote for speaker if they're not willing to talk to me about their long-term plan for how we start to take care of this trillion-dollar budget deficit. That is not the kind of over-spending that we can afford.

Dan Santella: If and when you get on the ag committee and the transportation committee, what type of results will those mean for South Dakotans?

Dusty Johnson: We've got to get a farm bill done. I mean, next to good weather, a farmer's best friend is predictability. We don't have a five-year farm bill in place, which means our farmers and ranchers lack that predictability that they need. I'm going to give it everything I have to get that farm bill across the finish line next year. Early next year.

