Jensen and Healy look ahead to Tuesday’s State of the State in Pierre

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s 2022 legislative session starts on Tuesday, with Gov. Kristi Noem giving the State of the State address at 1:00 CT in Pierre. Rep. Kevin Jensen, a Republican from Canton, and Rep. Erin Healy, a Democrat from Sioux Falls, each have incoming money on their radar.

“We as legislators have a lot of decisions to make on how a lot of COVID money relief money is spent, and I hope we take the opportunity to really listen to different entities on how that money is needed and how we can use it to help South Dakotans,” Healy said.

“We really need to keep this influx of federal money as one-time money and be very, very careful that we do not put it into reoccurring expenses,” Jensen said.

Each lawmaker makes mention of mental health, too.

“I’m just hoping that we do get support for one thing, for the, and she may not mention it tomorrow but for the appropriate regional mental health care centers,” Jensen said. “I chaired that task force the last two summers, and we do have a bottleneck in some of our services, and this would help relieve that but I think that’s already in play.”

“We also know a lot of South Dakotans are struggling with mental health issues, so I hope that we can hear a little bit about her plans and initiatives around that,” Healy said.

The session has 38 legislative days; Tuesday brings the first.