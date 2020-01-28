Iowans use a variety of sources when deciding which candidate to support

AMES, Iowa (WHO-TV) — In Iowa, voters often get the chance to see the candidates in person since the state holds the first-in-the-nation caucuses. But it turns out Iowans are not relying on in-person meetings alone to pick a candidate to support. They are using a variety of sources.

A new Iowa State University study lists the most frequently used sources when making a decision. National network news lands at the top and seeing candidates in person falls to the bottom.

You can find the list and other information here.