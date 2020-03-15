Iowa Legislature suspends session for 30 days

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa leaders say they will halt the current legislative session for at least 30 days after learning the state now has community spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the spreading coronavirus.

Colin Tadlock, the spokesman for House Republicans, says in a statement that leaders made the decision Sunday. The decision was made in consultation with the Iowa Department of Public Health and Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The House and Senate will convene on Monday to consider resolutions regarding continuity of government to ensure delivery of essential government services.