Iowa Legislature ends session shortened by coronavirus

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The Iowa Legislature has adjourned for the year after a session shortened by the coronavirus pandemic and altered by chaotic street protests over police treatment of blacks.

Republicans pushed through, with no chance for public input, amendments creating a 24-hour waiting period for abortions and another Democrats say will hinder the ability of some voters to use mail-in ballots. Lawmakers swiftly passed a measure proposed by Democrats that restricts police use of chokeholds and makes other policing changes.

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ own party denied her a constitutional amendment to restore the voting rights of tens of thousands of felons.