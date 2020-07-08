Iowa governor to use $50M in federal money for mental health

File-This June 18, 2020, file photo shows Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updating the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the Statehouse, in Des Moines, Iowa. Reynolds on Monday, June 29, 2020, signed into law a bill that requires women to wait 24 hours before getting an abortion, trying again to institute a restriction similar to one struck down two years ago by the Iowa Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool, File)

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she will spend $50 million in federal funding on adult and childhood mental health and substance abuse programs.

The money is part of the state’s allocation from the $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package that was approved by Congress and signed by the president in March. Reynolds says $30 million will be used for mental health services administered regionally across the state.

The remaining $20 million will go to mental health and substance abuse providers to cover increased costs. Reynolds says stress caused by the coronavirus has increased the need for mental health services.