Iowa governor to use $50M in federal money for mental health

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she will spend $50 million in federal funding on adult and childhood mental health and substance abuse programs.
The money is part of the state’s allocation from the $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package that was approved by Congress and signed by the president in March. Reynolds says $30 million will be used for mental health services administered regionally across the state.
The remaining $20 million will go to mental health and substance abuse providers to cover increased costs. Reynolds says stress caused by the coronavirus has increased the need for mental health services.