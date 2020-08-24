Iowa Gov. Reynolds, Sen. Ernst to speak at GOP convention

FILE – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, in a Tuesday, July 7, 2020, file photo in Urbandale, Iowa. Iowa Auditor Rob Sand says the Test Iowa program brought to the state under a $28 million no-bid contract by Gov. Kim Reynolds on recommendation of actor and Iowa native Ashton Kutcher is violating state law in the way it handles test results data. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will speak at this week’s Republican National Convention.

Reynolds’ campaign said Sunday that the Iowa Republican will address the convention remotely on Tuesday and doesn’t plan to attend the event in Charlotte, North Carolina.

GOP officials in Charlotte are expected to vote to renominate President Donald Trump in a small in-person session Monday.

Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst is also scheduled to speak to the convention on Wednesday.

