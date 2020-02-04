Iowa Democratic Party official addresses delay in release of caucus results

DES MOINES, IA (KELO/WHO-TV/AP) — The head of the Iowa Democratic Party addressed the delay in releasing results from Monday’s caucuses, calling the situation “unacceptable.”

Party chair Troy Price spoke at the Media Filing Center in Des Moines Tuesday afternoon minutes before the first results were released.

With 62 percent of precincts reporting, the results are:

Pete Buttigieg, 26.9% (363)

Bernie Sanders, 25.1% (338)

Elizabeth Warren, 18.3% (246)

Joe Biden, 15.6% (210)

Amy Klobuchar, 12.6% (170)

Andrew Yang, 1.1% (14)

Price said the party will conduct a “thorough, transparent and independent examination” of what caused the delays. He apologized for the breakdown in the process but says the results the party will begin to release on Tuesday are accurate.

Three sets of results will be reported. They are the “first alignment” of caucusgoers, the “final alignment” and the number of “state delegate equivalents” won by each candidate.

He stressed there is a paper trail officials are using to verify the numbers.

Technical problems delayed the release of results from the first-in-the-nation contest, leaving campaigns and the public waiting.

