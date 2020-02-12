1  of  37
Iowa Democratic Party chairman resigns after caucus chaos

Troy Price

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2019, file photo, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price speaks during the Iowa Democratic Party’s Liberty and Justice Celebration in Des Moines, Iowa. Two of the first three states to vote in the Democratic presidential race will use new mobile apps to gather results from thousands of caucus sites. The technology is intended to make counting easier, but that raises concerns of hacking or glitches. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party has resigned after a disastrous caucus process beset by technical glitches led to a dayslong delay in reporting the results, inconsistencies in the numbers and no clear winner.

Chairman Troy Price resigned Wednesday, saying Iowa Democrats deserved better than what happened on caucus night.

After a breakdown in the Feb. 3 caucuses, it took until Feb. 6 for the state party to issue what it said are complete results. In those figures, Pete Buttigieg leads Bernie Sanders by 0.09 percentage points.

The Associated Press hasn’t declared a winner because it is not confident in the accuracy of the results.

