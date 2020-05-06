Interim Secretary of Ag focusing on turning the corner following COVID-19 pandemic

Governor Kristi Noem has accepted the resignation of Secretary of Agriculture Kim Vanneman. Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden will serve as interim Secretary.

“My immediate focus will be helping our state’s ag industry turn the corner following this pandemic, working to help our meat producers who have become all to familiar with the supply chain bottlenecks even prior to this pandemic,” South Dakota Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden said.

Noem says Vanneman will remain a valuable advisor and advocate for South Dakota agriculture.