Inside look at lockdown from Rep. Johnson staffer

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — A fire at a homeless encampment led to some intense moments in Washington D.C. Monday morning. And thanks to Twitter, Representative Dusty Johnson’s communications director was able to give us an inside look at what happened.

Went from here … pic.twitter.com/eNzST9N0vc — Jazmine Kemp (@JazmineKemp_) January 18, 2021

Jazmine Kemp says the dress rehearsal for the inauguration was underway this morning, when someone got on the microphone and announced that everyone needed to clear the stage and go to the Capitol Visitor Center.

Congressional staff, volunteers, and the honor guard ran toward the building. She shot this video as they waited for the National Guard to exit the building.

This was the scene once she got inside the visitor center. Kemp says they had to wait about a half hour before getting the all clear.

To here. Because of a dumpster fire. Literally. pic.twitter.com/Cb0p2DneA0 — Jazmine Kemp (@JazmineKemp_) January 18, 2021

Fortunately the lockdown turned out to be a false alarm.