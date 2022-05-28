SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s Primary Election is less than two weeks away. Absentee voting is already underway across the state.

Whether you are planning to vote early or waiting until June 7th, we want to help you get to know the candidates running for their party’s nomination.

In this edition of Inside KELOLAND, we look at South Dakota’s Republican race for U.S. House.

We invited both Republican candidates to join us at our KELOLAND Studios. Incumbent Rep. Dusty Johnson and challenger Taffy Howard sit down with KELOLAND’s Tom Hanson to answer questions on some of the big topics affecting South Dakotans.

You can find more resources leading up to the June Primary on our Your Local Election Headquarters page, right here.