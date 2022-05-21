SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Whether you’re casting an absentee ballot in the primary or waiting until June 7th, we want to help you get to know the candidates competing for their party’s nomination.

On this edition of Inside KELOLAND, we look at South Dakota’s Republican race for governor. We invited both Republican candidates to join us at our KELOLAND Studios. Incumbent Governor Kristi Noem declined our request for an interview. Her challenger Steve Haugaard did join us for questions.

Plus we share the resources you can find on our Your Local Election Headquarters page, right here on KELOLAND.com.