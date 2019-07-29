Industrial hemp hearing in Congress

The 2018 Farm Bill established the guidelines for people to begin growing industrial hemp.

But it’s still a topic of discussion in Washington D.C., where lawmakers held a hearing last week.

Congressman Dusty Johnson, who is on the House Ag committee, sat in on that hearing.

He says Congress still needs to make sure the USDA is providing the regulations so farmers can proceed, because he believes it could have market value.

“But when you look at all the ways that we need to provide farmers options, flexibility and freedom you know hemp could certainly be a part of that answer long term,” Rep Dusty Johnson said.

A bill in the South Dakota legislature legalizing industrial hemp passed the legislature by a two-thirds vote, but it was vetoed by Governor Noem who said it would make it more difficult for law enforcement.