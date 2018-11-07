IM 25 Fails

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

South Dakota Initiated Measure 25 has failed.

Initiated Measure 25 would've increase the tobacco tax to pay for a postsecondary technical institute fund. The final tally was 55 percent (182,370) voting "No" and 45 percent (148,739) voting "Yes."

