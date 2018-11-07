Politics

How To Keep Up With Election Night Online

Posted: Nov 06, 2018 06:41 PM CST

Updated: Nov 06, 2018 06:41 PM CST

As we've been telling you all day, it's election day across South Dakota -- and KELOLAND News is your election headquarters!

Even if you step away from your TV, we have you covered with our KELO News app! First off, make sure you have the KELO News app downloaded to your smartphone!

You will then receive push alerts on your phone as results start coming in from the Secretary of State's office.

You'll also be able to see our team coverage from your phone! We'll be posting the live updates from our reporters who are stationed all across South Dakota.

And, if you need a refresher on the topics and people you voted for, you can find the KELO Ballot Guide as well as the stories we've done on each candidate.

Remember to download the app and stay with KELOLAND News on air and online!

