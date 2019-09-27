House rebukes Trump on border wall, but he plans veto

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House is making a second attempt to overturn President Donald Trump’s use of emergency powers to raid military base projects such as schools and target ranges to pay for his long-promised border fence.

The 236-174 vote sent the legislation to Trump, who is sure to veto it just as he killed a similar measure in March.

The Senate passed the measure last week with about a dozen veteran Republican lawmakers rebuking Trump.

Friday’s vote was different because it followed the recent release by the administration of a list of 127 military construction projects totaling $3.6 billion that will be canceled to pay for the border wall, including numerous projects in GOP districts and states.