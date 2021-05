BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State University's football team will be competing in the national championship on national television this Sunday. There's a unifying element to a championship sports moment.

"Even people who aren't necessarily avid sports fans are caught up in it, and so it just elevates the university," said Steve Erpenbach, president and CEO of the South Dakota State University Foundation. "There are people all over the country that are following us."