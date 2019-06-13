Politics

Governor Noem comments on ACLU lawsuit

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 05:23 PM CDT

KELOLAND News has reaction from Governor Kristi Noem about a federal court hearing over South Dakota's new laws concerning pipeline protests. The law allows officials to pursue criminal or civil penalties from demonstrators who engage in "riot boosting".

Attorneys for the state say these laws do not target out-of-state supporters of pipeline protests. However, the ACLU says the "riot-boosting" bill violates the First and Fourteenth amendments. Governor Noem says it's important to protect communities and their residents.

"This legislation is important to make sure we're protecting communities and people while the build is going on, I'm all for first amendment rights and free speech, just want to make sure we have peace and protection," Noem said.

The state is asking that the lawsuit be dismissed, while the ACLU is suing the state, saying the new law violates protected speech. The ACLU says it's happy to have had the opportunity to raise these issues in court,
 

