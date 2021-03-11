Governor Noem says she has concerns about kids potentially having access to medical marijuana

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem says she has concerns, after a plan to delay South Dakota’s medical marijuana law didn’t make it out of committee.

“I hope everybody understands that under that initiated measure that people can grow as many plants as they want to at home. They just need a prescription from a doctor and they can grow 500 or a thousand plants if they wanted to. The kids of all ages will have access to marijuana and will be able to utilize those homegrown products as well,” Governor Noem said.

Following yesterday’s vote, medical marijuana may become legal in South Dakota on July 1st, which is what a majority of the state’s voters approved.