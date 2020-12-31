Governor Noem encourages Georgia Republicans to vote

Governor Kristi Noem was in Valdosta, Georgia calling for Republicans to finish out the vote.

“People ask me all the time why I’m back in Georgia today, and it’s because the consequences of what happens here on Tuesday impacts my people in South Dakota. It impacts this entire country,” Governor Noem said.

Governor Noem also attended the Georgia Senate Debate on December 6th between Loeffler and Reverend Raphael Warnock, serving as Loeffler’s surrogate, according to the Associated Press.

“We need people who understand that Georgia was one of the first 13 original colonies that worked to create America. This is the last state that has an opportunity to defend America. And we’re hoping voters step up and do that on Tuesday,” Noem said.

Next week, Senator Perdue will face off with John Ossoff. And Senator Loeffler going head to head with Rev. Warnock.