Gov. Noem doesn’t deny a 2024 presidential bid; but confirms she’s running for re-election in 2022

(KELO) — Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle will host a fundraiser for Noem’s gubernatorial campaign tomorrow at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Her national fundraisers and appearances have caused speculation that she intends to run for president in 2024.

Noem was a keynote speaker at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, in Florida last weekend. The next day she appeared on CBS’ Face the Nation. KELOLAND News asked Governor Noem again about her intentions when it comes to running for a national office. Noem says she is just telling the story of South Dakota to the nation.

“I absolutely intend to run for re-election to be governor of South Dakota. I’m hoping the people here support me in that. I’ve been incredibly humbled to be in this role. My reason for attending and speaking at events like that is to tell the story of South Dakota. When I ran for governor, I told everyone here that I believed South Dakota could be an example to the nation. That we have incredible people, we’re a small state that can do things here to help families be successful and build strong families… That is the message I carry and its helped us recruit businesses to our state. It has helped us recruit families to our state, more kids in our school buildings, more state sales taxes coming in to help fund special services and it is something I’ll continue to do. I’m very proud of South Dakota.” SD Gov. Kristi Noem

Noem says she intends to run for re-election for governor in 2022, but when answering she did not say that she would not be making a run in 2024 for the White House.