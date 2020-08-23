Gov. Kristi Noem to speak on Wednesday at the RNC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Republican National Convention is set to kick off on Monday, and Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) is scheduled to speak on Wednesday, according to a schedule released by President Trump’s campaign.

Earlier last week Noem’s office confirmed she would be speaking at the Republican National Convention. Wednesday is themed “Land of Heroes.”

This year’s GOP convention theme is “Honoring the Great American Story.” Trump is expected to appear all four nights around 10 p.m. EST, according to the campaign.

