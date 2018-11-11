Politics

GOP State Lawmakers Choose House Leaders



Posted: Nov 11, 2018 08:16 AM CST

Updated: Nov 11, 2018 09:15 AM CST

PIERRE, SD - South Dakota Republicans are choosing their leaders for the 2019 legislative session.
 
They met in Pierre Saturday and nominated Representative Steven Haugaard of Sioux Falls  for Speaker of the House.

Spencer Gosch of Glenham is nominated for Speaker Pro Tempore.

House Republicans also elected Lee Qualm of Platte as Majority Leader and Arch Beal of Sioux Falls as Assistant Majority Leader.

