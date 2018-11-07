Politics

GOP Gov. Reynolds Elected To First Full Term

By:

Posted: Nov 06, 2018 11:34 PM CST

Updated: Nov 06, 2018 11:34 PM CST

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Republican Kim Reynolds has won her first full term as governor, beating Democratic businessman Fred Hubbell.

Voters elected Reynolds on Tuesday. She became governor in 2017 after Terry Branstad was named ambassador to China, and had previously won two terms at lieutenant governor.

In her campaign, Reynolds pointed to Iowa's low unemployment rate and her support of legislation that lowered taxes, expanded mental health options and sought to outlaw most abortions.

Reynolds becomes the first woman elected governor of Iowa. Before her terms as lieutenant governor, she served in the Legislature.

She overcame a challenge from Hubbell, who argued Reynolds had poorly managed the state and had wasted taxpayer money on corporate tax breaks. Hubbell also criticized Reynolds for her support for privatizing Iowa's Medicaid system for poor and disabled people.
 

