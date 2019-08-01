From Frost Arena to the political arena, former SDSU basketball standout Katie Lingle is getting used to calling Washington D.C. home.

Lingle moved there five years ago and has been working for Senator John Thune as his press secretary.

While we were in Washington D.C. last week, we caught up with the former Jackrabbit who is now working hard for another team.

As a former starter for the SDSU basketball team, Katie Lingle has gone from making headlines to now writing them for Senator John Thune as his press secretary.

“I’d say the majority of it is writing, drafting press releases and handling press inquiries and scheduling interviews,” Lingle said.

She was instrumental in lining up this interview with the Senator for us last week.

Lingle says she generally works until six at night, but sometimes it can get later working for the majority whip.

Working in D.C. is a lot different than growing up in South Dakota. She says she sees a lot of famous people.

“Oh yeah every single day there are a lot of different folks who come through the office, I obviously think I have the best boss, but you see different Senators who you maybe look up to or admire and then there are different celebrities who come through that advocate for things so yeah you definitely get star struck,” Lingle said.

Even though work consumes most of her day, Lingle still finds time to hit the gym.

“There are several different people in the office who have a track record playing basketball, a couple who have played in college, so we formed a basketball team out here and we play in a pretty competitive league, we took the summer off, because we were getting pretty hyped up, but yeah I pretty much play every week,” Lingle said.

It’s said in the game of basketball, the only shots you’re guaranteed to miss are the ones you don’t take, the same can be said for the game of life.

“It’s just a privilege and honor to serve the people of South Dakota, but especially working for Senator Thune, because he’s the best boss on Capitol Hill and I just feel extremely lucky every single day to get to work for him,” Lingle said.

Lingle lives about a half mile from the capitol, since she doesn’t have a car in D.C., she walks to work every morning.

She says she gets back to South Dakota about every three months to visit family and friends.