FCC Chairman comments on Nexstar-Tribune merger

Nexstar Media Group, which owns KELOLAND Media Group, secured approval from the Federal Communications Commission for the acquisition of Tribune Media.

Tuesday we asked the chairman of the FCC, Ajit Pai about why he voted for this.

“It’s expressed in the order, which is publicly available now, so I believe that the consummation of that transaction would be in the public interest, and for the reasons stated, I believe it was consistent with some of the precedents the FCC has adopted in the past,” Pai said.

Pai was in Sioux Falls today visiting Midco facilities.