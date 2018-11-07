Politics

Ellison Takes Early Lead For Attorney General

Posted: Nov 06, 2018 09:55 PM CST

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Keith Ellison has taken an early lead in Minnesota's attorney general race, but he trails some other Democrats in statewide races.

Ellison gave up a safe seat in Congress to seek the post, and he should have been a heavy favorite in a state that has not elected a Republican attorney general in half a century. But an ex-girlfriend's domestic abuse accusation - which he strongly denied - left him in a close and bitter race with Republican Doug Wardlow.

The seat opened abruptly in June when incumbent Lori Swanson launched a late bid for governor. Soon after that, ex-girlfriend Karen Monahan accused Ellison of dragging her off a bed.

Ellison has been a national political figure since 2006, when he became the first Muslim elected to Congress.
 

