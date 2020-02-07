DNC chair calls for ‘recanvass’ of Iowa results after delays

Christopher Le Mon, right, a precinct captain for former Vice President Joe Biden, counts supporters during the Democratic caucus at Hempstead High School in Dubuque, Iowa, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Nicki Kohl/Telegraph Herald via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The chairman of the Democratic National Committee is calling for a “recanvass” of the results of the Iowa caucuses.

Party leader Tom Perez tweeted Thursday that “enough is enough” after three days of technical issues and delays.

Following the Iowa Democratic Party’s release of new results late Thursday night, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg leads Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders by two state delegate equivalents out of 2,152 counted.

However, there is evidence the party has not accurately tabulated some of its results, including those released late Thursday that the party reported as complete. The Associated Press is unable to declare a winner.