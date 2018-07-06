Politics

Dems Want To Focus High Court Fight On Abortion, Health Care

Posted: Jul 06, 2018

Updated: Jul 06, 2018 07:41 AM CDT

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats bracing for battle over the Supreme Court vacancy want to find a way to block President Donald Trump's pick. But they'll need to decide how to satisfy liberal activists' desire for an all-out fight against the selection while protecting Democratic senators facing tight re-election races in deeply red states.
    
The party's formula: It wants to cast itself as defending the right to abortion and the 2010 health care law against a president itching to use the court to snatch both away.
    
The goal is to make it as uncomfortable as possible for a pair of moderate, pivotal Republican senators to back the selection. Without a GOP defection, it's game over.
    
Focusing on protecting health care also offers a popular argument for Democrats facing tight re-elections to vote "no."

