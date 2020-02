SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A bill being proposed by 16 South Dakota legislators is defining dyslexia.

15 Republicans and one Democrat are supporting House Bill 1175. It’s an act to define dyslexia for the purposes of special education and related services. South Dakota currently has no laws on dyslexia.

The bill has been sent to the house education committee, but a hearing has yet to be scheduled.