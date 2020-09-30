Debate or debacle?

It was chaos in Cleveland Tuesday night as President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden squared off in the first of three debates.



While the gloves came off with both candidates exchanging barbs and insults, every voter we talked with says the first debate was a debacle.

“It was a total s**t show I was embarrassed,” Sharena Terrell said.

That pretty much sums up what everyone we talked with today thought about last night’s debate.

“I am a Republican, so I do support President Trump and what he is going for as President, but last night was pretty messy, altogether,” Sierra McConnell said.

“I figured President Trump did not follow the debate rules and he was interrupting too much and I feel they should have turned off his microphone, because he was constantly interrupting,” Marilyn Steadman said.

“I don’t think he answered the questions the way he should have, I didn’t think it went very good,” Doris Carlson said.

Both campaigns are very visible throughout Sioux Falls neighborhoods with political signs and flags, but voters tell us they deserve better in a Presidential debate.

“I expected more as far as them answering the questions on different policies, instead it just turned out to be a battle of who could insult who the most,” Terrell said.

“I don’t feel like they covered any of the issues, they just argued,” Steadman said.

Some even told us they were as equally disappointed in moderator Chris Wallace and how he interrupted the two candidates.

“I thought it was very messy, you didn’t get much out of it besides arguing back and forth and interruptions,” McConnell said.

They’re hoping the next debates go better, so the American public can hear how the two candidates stand on the issues.

“You know more respect for each other they give the other person time to at least speak,” Steadman said.

“Hopefully in the next two debates that go on it can be a little more organized and maybe they can figure out a way to mute the person’s mic if they’re not supposed to be talking,” McConnell said.

In a statement, the Commission on Presidential Debates said it will announce changes to the debate format “to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”

Both presidential contenders will face off again on October 15th.