Dan Ahlers announces U.S. Senate candidacy

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) – Election season will be here before we know it. Monday, Dell Rapids Democrat Dan Ahlers publicly announced his campaign to run for the Senate seat currently held by Senator Mike Rounds.

Dan Ahlers is officially in South Dakota’s Democratic race for the U.S. Senate. He announced it in his hometown of Dell Rapids.

“This is where things started for me, this is a place where the community comes together for one another and I couldn’t think of a better place to make this announcement,” US Senate candidate, Dan Ahlers said.

Randy Nelson who is the director of International Education and associate professor of education at the University of Sioux Falls, spoke during Ahlers’ announcement.

“I think he’s a man who has a lot of determination and a lot of integrity and a strong sense of being an advocate for people that are sometimes under served,” Director of International Education, associate professor of education at USF, Randy Nelson said.

Ahlers says we’re living in increasingly partisan times, and elected officials are distracted.

He says he wants to focus on what matters to the people.

“I really work hard to find ways to bring all the sides together, it’s not always two sides, sometimes it’s three or four, but if we focus on our differences we’re missing the things we have in common and that isn’t acceptable, it’s why things are not getting done,” Ahlers said.

He also touched on topics he says matter to South Dakota, such as economy, health care, and education.

“A good education is the great equalizer, it’s the thing that prepares our youth for the workforce, so we need a strong education system and that means we need good teachers, we need a system that is innovative and works to ensure that our youth get the best opportunity they can after they graduate,” Ahlers said.

Rounds hasn’t officially announced whether he’ll seek re-election.

State Republican Representative Scyller Borglum, of Rapid City, is mounting a primary challenge for the post.