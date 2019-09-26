Dan Ahlers announces candidacy for U.S. Senate

Dan Ahlers, a former member of the South Dakota House of Representatives, has filed to run for U.S. Senate.

Ahlers, a Democrat, will be running against Republican Senator Mike Rounds, who currently holds the seat and is up for re-election. Rounds hasn’t made an official announcement yet on if he’ll seek re-election, but he has filed a statement of candidacy.

Filings with the Federal Election Commission were submitted on Wednesday, September 25.

Ahlers served in the South Dakota State Senate, representing District 25 from Dec 2008 – Dec 2010. He also served in the state House from Dec 2006 – Dec 2008.