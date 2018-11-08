County By County Breakdown In Gubernatorial Race

The final tally in the race for South Dakota governor doesn't tell the entire story of why Republican Kristi Noem scored a narrow victory over Democrat Billie Sutton. Geography was also a factor in putting Noem over the top, by three-percentage points. Here is a a county-by-county breakdown of the race:

To gain a fuller understanding of the results in the governor's race, divide south Dakota into thirds, and you see where Kristi Noem electoral strength lies. She took every red county in the Republican-heavy western third of the state, including Pennington County.

The lone exception is Oglala Lakota County in the blue, on the Pine Ridge Reservation, where Billie Sutton had his best showing with 91-percent of the vote.

Sutton scored well on the other reservations in South Dakota, including Standing Rock and Rosebud.

But in the central third of the state, Noem still dominated, even taking Sutton's home of Gregory County.

Noem had her strongest showing in Haakon County, where she took 78-percent of the vote.

As we head to the eastern third of the state, we find Sutton taking the northeast corner of South Dakota, a string of counties from Deuel down to Minnehaha County, as well as counties along the Missouri River.

But Noem takes the rest of the eastern counties, including her home of Hamlin County.

