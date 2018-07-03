Politics

Conservatives Sue University Of Minnesota Over Speech Venue

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 03:35 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 03:35 PM CDT

MINNEAPOLIS - Conservative groups are suing the University of Minnesota, arguing that the school violated their free speech rights by moving a conservative speaker to its smaller St. Paul campus.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday asks a federal court to declare the groups' First Amendment rights were violated and seeks an unspecified amount of money.

Students for a Conservative Voice and the Young America's Foundation invited conservative speaker Ben Shapiro to speak in February.

They wanted to hold the event in a 1,000-seat hall on the main Minneapolis campus. But university officials cited safety concerns and moved the event to a 400-seat ballroom in St. Paul.

The groups allege the university has a "Speech Suppression Policy."

Shapiro is a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

University officials did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

