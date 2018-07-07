Congressman Denies Knowledge Of Ohio St Abuse

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio congressman is once again denying claims that he knew two decades ago of abuse allegations against an Ohio State team doctor.

Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan told Fox News Friday night he never heard such allegations and would have reported them if he had.

Jordan, a celebrated college wrestler at Wisconsin, was later an assistant coach at Ohio State before entering politics.

Jordan says if there were victims they deserve justice.

Two former wrestlers told The Associated Press that Jordan had knowledge of the allegations. Two other wrestlers have also told NBC and the Wall Street Journal, respectively, that Jordan knew of the alleged abuse.

Jordan, a conservative who has shown interest in running for House speaker, has questioned the timing of the allegations against him.

