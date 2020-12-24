Republicans reject $2,000 relief payment

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Republicans have shot down a Democratic bid to pass President Donald Trump’s longshot, end-of-session demand for $2,000 direct payments to most Americans.

The made-for-TV clash came as the Democratic-controlled chamber convened for a pro forma session Thursday scheduled in anticipation of a smooth Washington landing for the massive, year-end legislative package.

That package folds together a $1.4 trillion governmentwide spending with the hard-fought COVID-19 package and dozens of unrelated but bipartisan bills. If Trump were to follow through on his implied veto threat, the government would likely experience a brief, partial shutdown of the government starting on Dec. 29.

