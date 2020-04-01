City, School Board election in Sioux Falls to take place in June

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An election scheduled to take place on April 14 will now happen in June.

Sioux Falls city and school board election is being moved in response to COVID-19 concerns.

A law signed by Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday postpones any election scheduled for April 14 through May 26 to any Tuesday in June. In some cases, the rescheduled elections will be combined with the June primary, if county commissions approve.

The Sioux Falls City Council will take up the issue in the coming weeks. The Council is scheduled to talk about it during an informational meeting on Tuesday, April 7.

Absentee voting, which started on Monday, March 30, will continue until 5 p.m. on the day prior to the new election date. All voters are strongly encouraged to consider absentee voting by mail. Go to sdsos.gov or siouxfalls.org/election for more information.

Voter registration forms will also be accepted up to 15 days prior to the new election date. To check your current voter registration or download a Voter Registration Form, click on “Voter Registration” at www.siouxfalls.org/election.