SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early voting for the South Dakota Primary election began on Friday. This weekend, there will be multiple drive-thru petition signing events to get recreational marijuana on the ballot.

Four will be held on both Saturday and Sunday. They are in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Belle Fourche and Aberdeen.

Then on Sunday only, an event will be held in Brookings on 3rd Street.

Find the locations and hours to stop by in the list below:

Sioux Falls

Saturday and Sunday (April 23-24)

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day

1020 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls

Rapid City

Saturday and Sunday (April 23-24)

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day

230 E North Street, Rapid City

Belle Fourche

Saturday and Sunday (April 23-24)

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day

510 Custer Street, Belle Fourche

Aberdeen

Saturday and Sunday (April 23-24)

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day

1812 6th Ave SE, Aberdeen

Brookings

Sunday April 24

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

520 3rd St , Brookings