SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early voting for the South Dakota Primary election began on Friday. This weekend, there will be multiple drive-thru petition signing events to get recreational marijuana on the ballot.
Four will be held on both Saturday and Sunday. They are in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Belle Fourche and Aberdeen.
Then on Sunday only, an event will be held in Brookings on 3rd Street.
Find the locations and hours to stop by in the list below:
Sioux Falls
Saturday and Sunday (April 23-24)
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day
1020 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls
Rapid City
Saturday and Sunday (April 23-24)
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day
230 E North Street, Rapid City
Belle Fourche
Saturday and Sunday (April 23-24)
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day
510 Custer Street, Belle Fourche
Aberdeen
Saturday and Sunday (April 23-24)
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day
1812 6th Ave SE, Aberdeen
Brookings
Sunday April 24
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday
520 3rd St , Brookings