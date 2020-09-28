WATCH: Presidential debate on KELO-TV Tuesday night

CLEVELAND (KELO) — President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will go face-to-face in a presidential debate on Tuesday. It is the first of four planned debates this fall in the presidential race.
The debate will be split into six, 15 minute segments:
- The Trump and Biden records
- The Supreme Court
- Coronavirus
- The Economy
- Race and violence in U.S. cities
- Integrity of the election
The commercial-free debate will be moderated by “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace.
You can watch CBS News coverage of the debate live on KELO-TV at 8 p.m. (CT) on Tuesday.
You can also watch on WGN America, on NewsNationNow.com or the free NewsNation Now app.