WATCH: Presidential debate on KELO-TV Tuesday night

FILE – In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden, left, speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. Some of the country’s major sports betting companies are running contests in which participants predict things that will happen or be said during the presidential debate, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, for the chance to win money. (AP Photo/File)

CLEVELAND (KELO) — President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will go face-to-face in a presidential debate on Tuesday. It is the first of four planned debates this fall in the presidential race.

The debate will be split into six, 15 minute segments:

The Trump and Biden records

The Supreme Court

Coronavirus

The Economy

Race and violence in U.S. cities

Integrity of the election

The commercial-free debate will be moderated by “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace.

You can watch CBS News coverage of the debate live on KELO-TV at 8 p.m. (CT) on Tuesday.

You can also watch on WGN America, on NewsNationNow.com or the free NewsNation Now app.